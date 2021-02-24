Tech Report: Michael Bolton wants you to break up with Robinhood

Listen to the content of this post:

Tech Report

February 24, 2021

Samsung is offering a buy and try program for its Galaxy Z flip 5G and Galaxy Z fold two 5G phones, as a way to help customers see if one of the devices is a good fit.

You now have 100 days to try out one of the phones and decide whether you want to keep it.

Samsung says this is the first time it’s offering this kind of program for mobile devices.

Netflix has a new feature that lets you automatically download shows and movies based on your tastes.

The feature is rolling out today on Android and will begin testing on iOS soon.

The company touts this feature as an expansion of its smart downloads feature, which it introduced three years ago as a way to automatically download the next episode of a TV show you’re watching.

Peloton has a more affordable version of its treadmill — but it still costs over $2,000.

The new treadmill, simply called “Tread,” is a more accessibly priced option when compared to its Tread+. At $2,495, the tread costs $1,800 less than the Tread+, which is currently priced at $4,295.

Michael Bolton wants you to break up with Robinhood. Yes, that Michael Bolton.

In the strangest twist yet in the already bizarre Robinhood Saga, Bolton is singing about payment for order flow in a YouTube video published by rival online brokerage Public.com.

Bolton’s song jabs at the controversial business model used by Robinhood and other brokerages.