Warm, dry again this afternoon

Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Sunshine will be plentiful again today as we await a weak cold front that will pass through tomorrow.
TODAY.
Under a sunny sky temperatures will warm into the low and middle 70’s. Dry air remains firmly in place as well. Overnight temperatures will be a little warmer in the middle 40’s. A few clouds will build in overnight.
TOMORROW.
A weak cold front will move through during the afternoon. This front will struggle to produce any rain, but a shower or two cannot be ruled out. Many of us will stay dry. Temperatures will be back in the middle 70’s tomorrow afternoon before falling into the lower 50’s Thursday night.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Scattered showers will return to Middle Georgia on Friday as tomorrow’s cold front stalls out across our area. Temperatures will top out in the middle 60’s Friday afternoon. For the weekend we will be dodging isolated showers. Rain chances will begin to increase early next week.
