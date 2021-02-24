UPDATE: Warner Robins teen arrested after prank 911 call

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins 15-year-old is in custody after police said the teen made a prank 911 call last week.

A WRPD news release said the call, made February 18, resulted in a police response to unsuspecting homeowners on Anne Drive and the closure of two schools.

The teen was released to the Houston County Juvenile Division.

“Again, the act of calling 911 to falsely report a crime will not be tolerated in the City of Warner Robins, and if identified, prosecuted,” the release said.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Emergency calls to law enforcement in two middle Georgia cities today turn out to be pranks.

The first in Warner Robins, where police received a call of a man holding a gun to his wife and then firing a shot at a home on Anne Drive. The caller said Northside High School was his next target, so that school and Parkwood Elementary School were placed on lockdown.

After responding to the home on Anne Drive and both schools, investigators ruled the call as a prank. They say the call did not originate from the Anne Drive home, and the residents were unaware of the situation.

The second coming in Forsyth of an attempted child abduction at Walmart. Investigators spoke with the people who made the call, and they stated it was a prank.

No arrests were made.

Police want to remind residents, if you prank call the police, you can be prosecuted to the fullest extent.