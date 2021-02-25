BS Report: February 24th

|
Listen to the content of this post:
The Braves are in spring training preparing for their first game on Sunday. Bill Shanks gives us an update on their progress and their status heading into the season.
|
Listen to the content of this post:
The Braves are in spring training preparing for their first game on Sunday. Bill Shanks gives us an update on their progress and their status heading into the season.
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
(478) 745- 4141|Share It
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet.
NEWS App|WEATHER App
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox.
41NBC Email Sign Up