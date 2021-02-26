Area Agencies on Aging offices help Georgia seniors with vaccination process

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Department of Public Health (DPH) are coming together to make sure Georgia seniors have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The agencies are teaming up with local Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) offices to help seniors sign up for the vaccine and coordinate transportation to vaccination appointments. Staff will help seniors with the registration process and follow-up appointments for the second dose of the vaccine.
“This partnership is a great example of the way Georgia is answering the call to protect its residents from COVID-19 and get vulnerable populations vaccinated,” said Governor Brian Kemp.
The agencies will also help in planning vaccination events at senior centers and other community settings.
AAA offices are working with the DPH’s 18 districts to contact local seniors and their caregivers. They are reaching out to seniors who are enrolled in services like home-delivered meals, personal care assistance and respite care. Seniors involved with the Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) will also receive contact. The ADRC provides information and referrals to local services and programs for older adults and people with disabilities.
“Vaccination is so important for people aged 65 and older, but for those without a social support system to help them navigate a website, getting a vaccine can be extremely difficult,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner.
The state’s 12 AAAs are part of the DHS Division of Aging Services network. To contact your local AAA, please visit aging.georgia.gov.