CGEF accepting applications to help support black community organizations

CGEF is a giving circle that wants to move the black community into the landscape of philanthropy.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Georgia Empowerment Fund (CGEF) is starting a grant application process to help support non-profits and community organizations serving the Black community.

CGEF is a giving circle that wants to move the black community into the landscape of philanthropy by cultivating and identifying charitable giving within the African American community.

Members of the CGEF give their own funds to help build the capacity and financial sustainability of nonprofits that address the needs of the African American community.

According to an CGEF news release, funding is also used to enhance sustainability, create opportunities for an increased political imagination and foster self-sufficiency in the African American community.

Funding is also made possible from a lead gift from the Griffith Family Foundation and the Knight Foundation.

Organizations are welcome to apply for funding to support their work in the black community. Deadline for applications is June 1, 2021. For more information or to become a member, please visit cgempowerment.org.

