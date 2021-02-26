|
ROBERTA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Crawford County-Roberta Comprehensive Plan will take nine months to complete.
The plan is a continuation of what needs to be done in the county, which includes input from residents.
“The state of Georgia requires that every city and county in the state have a comprehensive plan and that the comprehensive plan be updated every 5 years,” says Greg Boike.
The plan goal is to help improve the county by focusing on various topics that include: housing, economic development, recreation, public safety and health.
Greg Boike, Director of Public Administration for the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, says they have been able to make improvements at the recreational complex and market the industrial park.
Pattie Temple, Executive Director for the Roberta Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, says the plan will help grow local businesses and bring in new one businesses as well.
Below is the survey to help provide your feedback:
https://tinyurl.com/RobertaCrawfordPlan21