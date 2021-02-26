Governor Kemp issues new COVID-19 Executive Orders

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp signed Executive Order 02.26.21.01 and Executive Order 02.26.21.02 Friday.
Executive Order 02.26.21.01 extends the Public Health State of Emergency through April 6, 2021, and Executive Order 02.26.21.02 extends the guidance for Empowering a Healthy Georgia in response to COVID-19 from March 1 at 12:00 AM to March 15 at 11:59 PM with minor changes.
Those changes are detailed below:
|▪
|Creates a definition for “organization.”
|▪
|Updates quarantine protocol to reflect the CDC’s latest guidance regarding individuals who have been fully vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19.
|▪
|Clarifies that entities that can be considered both a “bar” and “live performance venue” should adhere to the guidance for bars laid out in the Executive Order.
The Governor’s Executive Orders are available to be read here.