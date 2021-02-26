My name is Lizbeth Gutierrez and I am born and raised in Florida. I attended the University of South Florida and graduated May of 2020 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, Go Bulls! I have dreamt of working in the News, since I was in 5th grade. A little bit about myself, I am Mexican American and I am very proud of my roots and where I am from. I love helping people and talking to people everywhere I go. I also love going out and just having a good time with friends. This is my first time living in a new state and I hope to further my career with new friendships and new experiences.