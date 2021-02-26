|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Many organizations came together Friday, to sponsor an emergency vegan food pantry.
Cars lined up at Carolyn Crayton Park before the event began.
Between 30-40 bags were given out, which included spaghetti, coconut milk and more plant based items.
Jena Newman is a vegan. Newman said she wants to take every opportunity to give back.
“It’s amazing I mean I think it’s great that you know these bags are accessible to people that might not be able to go to regular food pantry,” said Newman.
A separate group came to get food for senior residents who prefer to eat plant based items.
The food was provided by Feeding Georgia Families based in Atlanta, and had the help of other community partners.
The next food bank is March 26 at Carolyn Crayton Park.