Pole dancing classes now available in Macon

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Tip Toe on Cherry is now open. Operator and teacher Nicole Deal, says pole dancing is a workout that will help you swing into confidence.

“Tip Toe on cherry is a pole dance studio that provides a safe and body positive environment for anyone who wants to learn the art of pole dancing,” said Deal.

Nicole Deal is a Middle Georgia native and has been involved in with pole dancing since 2008. She moved back her in 2015 and was surprised there wasn’t a pole dancing studio in the area.

“We decided after a few years and still nobody opening one, we decided to open one ourselves,” said Deal.

She says it’s a dream come true to open a pole dancing studio.

“Just to be able to open it in my home, I’m from Warner Robins but central Georgia is my home to be able to do it here it means everything,” says Deal.

She says there can be a negative connotation with pole dancing. But once you try it, it can become a fun workout.

“I think everybody wants to try it, and I think that most people who are reluctant to come in they’re just too nervous they think that people are going to judge them in class they think that other people are going to be watching them,” says Deal. “They think they’re not going to have the coordination to do it and the funny thing is that all the people who say they don’t have the coordination end up being the ones who get it the fastest.”

Information about the classes offered at Tip Toe

Classes are offered in a 9 week series

$25 a week gets you one instructed hour and two uninstructed hours of class

Students should wear shorts and a t-shirt

There is beginner, intermediate, and Russian pole classes offered

If you’re hoping to get into a class right now, you’ll have to wait because classes are sold out.

“I think that that is absolutely phenomenal I can’t believe it and I’m really thankful and very grateful for the support we’ve had from the community,” says Deal.

Enrollment for the next series will open in April. Those classes will start the week of April 26th.