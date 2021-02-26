RAFB not impacted by slow vaccine distribution

Listen to the content of this post:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —With the COVID-19 vaccine distribution impacts across the country, Robins Air Force Base says they have not been affected much.

“We’re starting to get vaccines on base you know to the tune of about a few hundred a week,” said Colonel Brian Moore.

Colonel Moore says 24,000 people go on and off Robins Air Force base, so that’s a limited supply.

He says the base is following a department of defense approach when distributing the vaccine.

“That begins with our first responders and then kind of moves to our defense logistics base. Our air logistics complex,” said the commander.

Colonel Moore says those groups get priority. He says the vaccine is given out on a volunteer basis because the base only gets a few hundred doses.

For example, first responders are in the first phase of vaccinations. Although, they can opt out to allow someone else who is considered high risk to get vaccinated in their place.

“For us that’s also compounded by the idea that we’re only getting them on a limited basis at this point,” said Colonel Moore. “That’s why we want the high risk people to volunteer and get ready and we will schedule them and get them as quick as we can.”

According to Colonel Moore, every organization on base includes 54 mission partners.

He says that also puts a strain on the number of doses of the vaccine the base gets because some people are in need of their second dose.

“That limits numbers even moreso,” emphasized Moore.

The Colonel says they will receive more shipments of the Moderna vaccine, and encourages people to get vaccinated when their time comes.