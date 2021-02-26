Warm weather continues this weekend

Listen to the content of this post:

Some of us in Middle Georgia saw a bit of a cool down today as a product of a wedge front.

No worries though, although we will be starting our day with some patchy fog, partly cloudy skies will be returning to the area.

With the sunshine and a warm front to our north, we will also be seeing our highs soaring into the 80’s again.

More of the same is expected for Sunday, but we could see an increase in our cloud cover by Sunday evening.



Monday will finally bring an end to our warm weather as a cold front pushes south into Middle Georgia.

Heavy rain will be possible as the front pushes south, as well as a few thunderstorms.



Showers and storms will still be possible after the front pushes through on Monday, but our very warm weather will be a thing of the past.

Highs for next week will be closer to normal for this time of year (with the exception of Tuesday), with lows dropping into the 40’s.