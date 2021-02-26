Warner Robins hosts special election for open council seat

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins is holding a special election to fill an open City Council seat. Councilman Daren Lee resigned in October.
There’s also early voting for the Houston County ESPLOST continuation.
Early voting is underway. Hours for early voting are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections, says they’re trying to make it as easy as possible for voters.
“We’re trying to make it as easy as we can obviously there’s going to be some inconvenience for some of the voters that have to go to two locations on election day,” says Holland. ” The best that we can do is encourage people to early vote.”
Information about the special elections
- Election Day is March 16
- We have sample ballots posted above or you can go to the Houston County Board of Elections website
- You can also check where you precinct is on the Georgia Secretary of State website
- Where early voting precincts are located:
- Houston County Board of Elections building in Perry
- Central Georgia Technical College in Warner Robins
- Houston Health Pavilion in Warner Robins