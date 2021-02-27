UPDATE (Saturday, February 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
27862
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 27, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/27/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 816,973 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1836 9891.71 57 162
Atkinson 760 9123.65 18 115
Bacon 1016 8909.15 26 74
Baker 158 5070.6 7 32
Baldwin 3714 8359.59 102 299
Banks 1544 7726.95 32 178
Barrow 7989 9248.35 115 558
Bartow 10178 9188.33 182 724
Ben Hill 1463 8789.43 55 148
Berrien 1009 5234.49 28 68
Bibb 12778 8398.29 346 1644
Bleckley 780 6075.71 33 45
Brantley 865 4504.74 26 67
Brooks 897 5703.57 37 85
Bryan 2480 6336.71 30 169
Bulloch 5047 6351.06 50 201
Burke 1667 7461.28 31 142
Butts 1976 7849.37 68 110
Calhoun 446 7060.31 15 73
Camden 3062 5678.36 26 116
Candler 724 6680.82 33 60
Carroll 6989 5818.4 123 290
Catoosa 5124 7450.82 58 226
Charlton 1014 7652.25 19 56
Chatham 18538 6344.81 346 1489
Chattahoochee 2667 24811.61 9 23
Chattooga 2091 8443.03 59 160
Cherokee 20242 7592.16 253 1118
Clarke 11976 9228 112 460
Clay 179 6269.7 3 9
Clayton 21051 6905.64 368 1218
Clinch 699 10501.8 22 63
Cobb 55276 6991.76 845 2790
Coffee 4147 9634.78 121 629
Colquitt 3297 7263.23 66 228
Columbia 10466 6597.7 147 445
Cook 1136 6514.88 36 104
Coweta 8010 5269.7 150 280
Crawford 501 4097.15 14 60
Crisp 1312 5886.31 41 149
Dade 1097 6787.53 9 51
Dawson 2540 9400.1 34 223
Decatur 2053 7799.56 53 136
DeKalb 51605 6506.3 769 4115
Dodge 1076 5278.39 56 105
Dooly 723 5395.52 28 83
Dougherty 5272 5863.97 264 963
Douglas 10838 7134.68 151 742
Early 974 9599.84 40 67
Echols 354 8919.12 2 11
Effingham 3579 5589.92 58 224
Elbert 1477 7796.25 49 119
Emanuel 1691 7461.17 51 120
Evans 736 6886.87 13 70
Fannin 1971 7488.6 51 158
Fayette 6121 5207.41 129 222
Floyd 9309 9316.83 163 791
Forsyth 16088 6371.31 143 875
Franklin 2264 9704.66 36 144
Fulton 74229 6753.12 1050 4216
Gilmer 2353 7489.58 64 190
Glascock 139 4595.04 6 19
Glynn 6335 7362.26 144 418
Gordon 6043 10410.17 92 294
Grady 1477 6018.74 43 167
Greene 1432 7650.8 46 130
Gwinnett 80257 8264.16 889 5009
Habersham 4533 9897.38 136 458
Hall 23779 11523.68 375 2235
Hancock 805 9825.46 56 99
Haralson 1623 5282.86 33 67
Harris 1988 5727.13 47 143
Hart 1644 6297.16 35 111
Heard 594 4801.94 13 37
Henry 17115 7135.23 244 497
Houston 9391 5980.04 166 646
Irwin 666 7060.32 15 78
Jackson 7977 10678.71 120 456
Jasper 633 4458.06 18 57
Jeff Davis 1229 8113.28 35 97
Jefferson 1538 10043.75 53 143
Jenkins 702 8185.63 37 79
Johnson 777 8042.65 40 92
Jones 1519 5312.86 40 143
Lamar 1247 6445.44 38 99
Lanier 478 4617.91 9 26
Laurens 3589 7588.38 134 335
Lee 1539 5134.96 45 173
Liberty 2716 4387.44 49 202
Lincoln 485 5969.23 19 48
Long 645 3238.76 11 46
Lowndes 7283 6178.42 127 341
Lumpkin 2656 7857.52 54 265
Macon 576 4434.86 22 76
Madison 2578 8542.93 37 141
Marion 376 4533.94 14 31
McDuffie 1575 7292.68 38 143
McIntosh 594 4077.71 13 51
Meriwether 1421 6760.23 51 124
Miller 614 10652.32 5 31
Mitchell 1471 6669.39 70 225
Monroe 1771 6387.28 77 174
Montgomery 705 7643.1 19 40
Morgan 1121 5857.46 14 76
Murray 3876 9627.18 67 225
Muscogee 12799 6679.16 319 1015
Newton 6854 6100.36 179 570
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24438 0 407 1184
Oconee 2731 6543.35 57 119
Oglethorpe 1112 7296.59 26 70
Paulding 9811 5686.15 143 308
Peach 1750 6392.69 44 196
Pickens 2344 6990.75 52 184
Pierce 1178 6027.12 38 122
Pike 976 5174.97 21 63
Polk 3727 8571.36 71 347
Pulaski 589 5407.14 30 50
Putnam 1675 7653.64 47 148
Quitman 76 3312.99 1 9
Rabun 1427 8401.04 36 143
Randolph 451 6677.52 31 76
Richmond 18616 9204.91 347 1239
Rockdale 5463 5752.95 124 790
Schley 202 3829.38 3 20
Screven 784 5640.29 17 62
Seminole 715 8783.78 17 62
Spalding 3614 5229.34 129 387
Stephens 2854 10840.17 70 245
Stewart 761 12416.38 21 120
Sumter 1760 5986.6 86 252
Talbot 363 5894.77 17 37
Taliaferro 94 5759.8 2 9
Tattnall 1779 7000.91 37 108
Taylor 487 6119.63 20 70
Telfair 693 4429.81 43 66
Terrell 538 6354.08 40 106
Thomas 3428 7715.33 106 336
Tift 3358 8224.34 92 406
Toombs 2780 10302.78 85 162
Towns 1016 8442.75 37 119
Treutlen 620 9078.93 19 51
Troup 5532 7856.39 162 455
Turner 581 7194.16 30 85
Twiggs 493 6096.96 30 91
Union 1914 7554.77 62 192
Unknown 2776 0 11 46
Upson 1704 6484.76 96 163
Walker 5913 8494.47 71 246
Walton 7340 7660.68 206 439
Ware 2865 7990.96 128 326
Warren 362 6948.18 10 45
Washington 1592 7841.59 49 105
Wayne 2550 8507.37 67 251
Webster 97 3803.92 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2859 9002.46 62 277
Whitfield 14170 13537.53 205 691
Wilcox 457 5199.09 27 69
Wilkes 644 6431 16 63
Wilkinson 703 7882.05 23 114
Worth 1139 5654.85 55 167
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,657,603 (7,181,994 reported molecular tests; 475,609 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 816,973 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 55,963 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,067 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 27, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

