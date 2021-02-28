UPDATE (Sunday, February 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 28, 2021
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/28/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 818,516 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100k Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1837 9897.1 57 162
Atkinson 760 9123.65 18 115
Bacon 1016 8909.15 26 74
Baker 158 5070.6 7 32
Baldwin 3716 8364.09 102 299
Banks 1550 7756.98 32 178
Barrow 8003 9264.55 115 560
Bartow 10210 9217.21 182 724
Ben Hill 1465 8801.44 55 148
Berrien 1010 5239.68 28 68
Bibb 12801 8413.41 346 1645
Bleckley 780 6075.71 33 45
Brantley 868 4520.36 26 67
Brooks 899 5716.28 37 85
Bryan 2491 6364.82 30 169
Bulloch 5052 6357.36 50 202
Burke 1668 7465.76 31 142
Butts 1980 7865.26 68 110
Calhoun 447 7076.14 15 73
Camden 3063 5680.22 26 116
Candler 724 6680.82 33 60
Carroll 6996 5824.22 123 290
Catoosa 5129 7458.09 58 228
Charlton 1015 7659.8 19 56
Chatham 18580 6359.18 346 1492
Chattahoochee 2667 24811.61 9 23
Chattooga 2091 8443.03 59 160
Cherokee 20282 7607.17 253 1123
Clarke 11991 9239.55 112 464
Clay 179 6269.7 3 9
Clayton 21096 6920.4 368 1221
Clinch 699 10501.8 22 63
Cobb 55404 7007.95 845 2799
Coffee 4151 9644.07 121 629
Colquitt 3297 7263.23 66 228
Columbia 10501 6619.77 147 446
Cook 1138 6526.35 36 104
Coweta 8025 5279.57 150 281
Crawford 501 4097.15 14 60
Crisp 1313 5890.8 41 149
Dade 1097 6787.53 9 51
Dawson 2540 9400.1 34 223
Decatur 2052 7795.76 53 136
DeKalb 51714 6520.05 769 4124
Dodge 1076 5278.39 56 105
Dooly 724 5402.99 28 83
Dougherty 5275 5867.3 264 963
Douglas 10858 7147.84 151 743
Early 974 9599.84 40 67
Echols 354 8919.12 2 12
Effingham 3590 5607.1 58 224
Elbert 1476 7790.97 49 119
Emanuel 1693 7470 51 120
Evans 736 6886.87 13 70
Fannin 1974 7500 51 159
Fayette 6143 5226.13 129 222
Floyd 9317 9324.83 163 791
Forsyth 16115 6382 143 877
Franklin 2266 9713.23 36 144
Fulton 74386 6767.4 1051 4222
Gilmer 2357 7502.31 64 190
Glascock 140 4628.1 6 19
Glynn 6343 7371.55 144 418
Gordon 6050 10422.23 92 295
Grady 1479 6026.89 43 170
Greene 1431 7645.46 46 130
Gwinnett 80406 8279.51 889 5011
Habersham 4543 9919.21 136 458
Hall 23821 11544.03 374 2234
Hancock 806 9837.67 56 100
Haralson 1624 5286.11 33 67
Harris 1992 5738.65 47 143
Hart 1647 6308.65 35 111
Heard 594 4801.94 13 37
Henry 17147 7148.57 244 498
Houston 9399 5985.14 166 646
Irwin 666 7060.32 15 78
Jackson 7986 10690.76 120 457
Jasper 635 4472.15 18 57
Jeff Davis 1229 8113.28 35 97
Jefferson 1538 10043.75 53 143
Jenkins 702 8185.63 37 79
Johnson 777 8042.65 40 93
Jones 1519 5312.86 40 143
Lamar 1249 6455.78 38 99
Lanier 478 4617.91 9 26
Laurens 3592 7594.72 134 337
Lee 1539 5134.96 45 173
Liberty 2721 4395.52 49 203
Lincoln 486 5981.54 19 48
Long 645 3238.76 11 46
Lowndes 7304 6196.24 127 341
Lumpkin 2657 7860.48 54 265
Macon 576 4434.86 22 76
Madison 2587 8572.75 37 141
Marion 376 4533.94 14 31
McDuffie 1575 7292.68 38 143
McIntosh 595 4084.57 13 51
Meriwether 1421 6760.23 51 124
Miller 614 10652.32 5 31
Mitchell 1471 6669.39 70 225
Monroe 1773 6394.49 77 174
Montgomery 704 7632.26 19 40
Morgan 1123 5867.91 14 76
Murray 3880 9637.12 67 225
Muscogee 12822 6691.16 320 1015
Newton 6873 6117.27 179 570
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24577 0 407 1187
Oconee 2737 6557.73 57 119
Oglethorpe 1114 7309.71 26 70
Paulding 9842 5704.12 143 308
Peach 1754 6407.31 44 196
Pickens 2346 6996.72 52 185
Pierce 1181 6042.47 38 122
Pike 977 5180.28 21 64
Polk 3729 8575.96 71 347
Pulaski 591 5425.5 30 50
Putnam 1675 7653.64 47 148
Quitman 76 3312.99 1 9
Rabun 1427 8401.04 36 143
Randolph 452 6692.33 31 76
Richmond 18682 9237.54 347 1239
Rockdale 5474 5764.53 124 790
Schley 202 3829.38 3 20
Screven 784 5640.29 17 62
Seminole 715 8783.78 17 62
Spalding 3617 5233.69 129 388
Stephens 2854 10840.17 70 245
Stewart 761 12416.38 21 120
Sumter 1760 5986.6 86 252
Talbot 363 5894.77 17 37
Taliaferro 95 5821.08 2 9
Tattnall 1781 7008.78 37 108
Taylor 487 6119.63 20 70
Telfair 694 4436.21 43 66
Terrell 539 6365.89 40 106
Thomas 3430 7719.84 106 337
Tift 3360 8229.24 92 406
Toombs 2780 10302.78 85 162
Towns 1017 8451.06 37 120
Treutlen 622 9108.21 19 51
Troup 5544 7873.43 162 455
Turner 581 7194.16 30 85
Twiggs 493 6096.96 30 91
Union 1914 7554.77 62 193
Unknown 2781 0 11 46
Upson 1705 6488.56 96 163
Walker 5919 8503.09 71 246
Walton 7359 7680.51 206 441
Ware 2869 8002.12 128 326
Warren 362 6948.18 10 45
Washington 1593 7846.52 49 105
Wayne 2560 8540.74 67 251
Webster 97 3803.92 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2866 9024.5 62 276
Whitfield 14175 13542.3 205 692
Wilcox 458 5210.47 27 69
Wilkes 644 6431 16 64
Wilkinson 703 7882.05 23 114
Worth 1140 5659.82 55 167
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,678,698 (7,201,974 reported molecular tests; 476,724 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 818,516 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 56,039 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,068 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

