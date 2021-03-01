UPDATE (Monday, March 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 1, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/1/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 819,730 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 1, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1840 9913.26 59 163
Atkinson 760 9123.65 18 115
Bacon 1016 8909.15 26 74
Baker 158 5070.6 7 32
Baldwin 3720 8373.1 102 299
Banks 1552 7766.99 33 178
Barrow 8015 9278.45 116 560
Bartow 10232 9237.07 183 725
Ben Hill 1465 8801.44 55 148
Berrien 1012 5250.05 29 68
Bibb 12806 8416.69 347 1645
Bleckley 780 6075.71 33 45
Brantley 869 4525.57 26 67
Brooks 900 5722.64 37 85
Bryan 2491 6364.82 30 169
Bulloch 5054 6359.87 50 202
Burke 1670 7474.71 31 142
Butts 1986 7889.09 68 110
Calhoun 448 7091.97 15 73
Camden 3063 5680.22 26 116
Candler 724 6680.82 33 60
Carroll 6999 5826.72 123 290
Catoosa 5135 7466.81 58 228
Charlton 1017 7674.89 19 56
Chatham 18608 6368.76 347 1492
Chattahoochee 2668 24820.91 9 23
Chattooga 2092 8447.06 59 160
Cherokee 20312 7618.42 255 1124
Clarke 12003 9248.8 113 464
Clay 180 6304.73 3 9
Clayton 21133 6932.53 370 1224
Clinch 700 10516.83 23 63
Cobb 55520 7022.62 850 2800
Coffee 4153 9648.72 121 629
Colquitt 3306 7283.06 66 228
Columbia 10523 6633.63 148 446
Cook 1138 6526.35 36 104
Coweta 8044 5292.07 151 282
Crawford 501 4097.15 14 60
Crisp 1315 5899.77 41 149
Dade 1098 6793.71 9 51
Dawson 2544 9414.9 34 223
Decatur 2052 7795.76 53 136
DeKalb 51812 6532.4 773 4132
Dodge 1076 5278.39 56 105
Dooly 724 5402.99 28 83
Dougherty 5277 5869.53 264 964
Douglas 10873 7157.72 151 744
Early 974 9599.84 40 67
Echols 354 8919.12 2 12
Effingham 3598 5619.59 58 224
Elbert 1476 7790.97 50 119
Emanuel 1694 7474.41 51 120
Evans 736 6886.87 13 70
Fannin 1974 7500 51 159
Fayette 6156 5237.19 129 222
Floyd 9328 9335.84 164 793
Forsyth 16134 6389.53 148 878
Franklin 2268 9721.81 37 145
Fulton 74538 6781.23 1056 4226
Gilmer 2357 7502.31 64 190
Glascock 140 4628.1 7 19
Glynn 6352 7382.01 144 418
Gordon 6055 10430.84 92 295
Grady 1480 6030.97 43 170
Greene 1433 7656.14 46 130
Gwinnett 80546 8293.92 896 5013
Habersham 4548 9930.13 136 458
Hall 23849 11557.6 377 2235
Hancock 806 9837.67 56 100
Haralson 1625 5289.37 33 67
Harris 1995 5747.29 48 143
Hart 1651 6323.97 35 111
Heard 594 4801.94 13 37
Henry 17177 7161.08 246 500
Houston 9403 5987.68 169 647
Irwin 668 7081.52 15 78
Jackson 7995 10702.81 120 458
Jasper 633 4458.06 18 57
Jeff Davis 1229 8113.28 35 97
Jefferson 1538 10043.75 53 143
Jenkins 702 8185.63 37 79
Johnson 776 8032.29 40 93
Jones 1520 5316.36 40 143
Lamar 1253 6476.46 38 99
Lanier 479 4627.57 9 26
Laurens 3602 7615.87 135 337
Lee 1539 5134.96 45 173
Liberty 2722 4397.13 50 203
Lincoln 486 5981.54 19 48
Long 645 3238.76 11 46
Lowndes 7318 6208.11 127 341
Lumpkin 2658 7863.44 54 265
Macon 576 4434.86 22 76
Madison 2596 8602.58 38 141
Marion 376 4533.94 14 31
McDuffie 1577 7301.94 38 143
McIntosh 597 4098.3 13 51
Meriwether 1427 6788.77 51 124
Miller 615 10669.67 5 31
Mitchell 1472 6673.92 70 225
Monroe 1772 6390.88 77 174
Montgomery 704 7632.26 19 40
Morgan 1124 5873.13 14 76
Murray 3884 9647.05 67 225
Muscogee 12843 6702.12 324 1015
Newton 6880 6123.5 180 571
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24655 0 411 1189
Oconee 2743 6572.11 57 119
Oglethorpe 1114 7309.71 26 70
Paulding 9868 5719.19 143 309
Peach 1755 6410.96 44 197
Pickens 2348 7002.68 53 185
Pierce 1182 6047.58 38 122
Pike 977 5180.28 21 64
Polk 3735 8589.76 71 347
Pulaski 591 5425.5 30 50
Putnam 1675 7653.64 47 148
Quitman 76 3312.99 1 9
Rabun 1428 8406.92 36 144
Randolph 453 6707.14 31 76
Richmond 18702 9247.43 351 1240
Rockdale 5491 5782.43 127 792
Schley 202 3829.38 3 20
Screven 785 5647.48 17 62
Seminole 715 8783.78 17 62
Spalding 3621 5239.47 129 388
Stephens 2858 10855.36 71 245
Stewart 761 12416.38 21 120
Sumter 1761 5990 86 252
Talbot 363 5894.77 17 38
Taliaferro 95 5821.08 2 9
Tattnall 1782 7012.71 37 108
Taylor 487 6119.63 20 70
Telfair 695 4442.6 43 66
Terrell 539 6365.89 40 106
Thomas 3431 7722.09 106 337
Tift 3361 8231.69 92 406
Toombs 2781 10306.49 85 162
Towns 1017 8451.06 37 120
Treutlen 623 9122.86 19 51
Troup 5556 7890.48 162 455
Turner 582 7206.54 30 85
Twiggs 494 6109.32 30 91
Union 1914 7554.77 62 193
Unknown 2765 0 11 46
Upson 1706 6492.37 96 163
Walker 5922 8507.4 71 246
Walton 7381 7703.47 206 444
Ware 2873 8013.28 129 326
Warren 362 6948.18 10 45
Washington 1593 7846.52 49 105
Wayne 2560 8540.74 67 251
Webster 97 3803.92 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2868 9030.8 62 276
Whitfield 14175 13542.3 207 695
Wilcox 458 5210.47 28 69
Wilkes 646 6450.97 16 65
Wilkinson 704 7893.26 23 114
Worth 1140 5659.82 55 167
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,692,569 (7,215,169 reported molecular tests; 477,400 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 819,730 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 56,089 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,148 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, March 1, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

