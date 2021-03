Listen to the content of this post:

BOLINGBROKE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a possible mail theft near GA HWY 41.

Deputies took a female suspect into custody, and are looking for more information.

Residents in the Bolingbroke and Smarr areas who believe that they are missing any mail, or have seen this vehicle are asked to contact Investigator Landers at 478-994-7043 ext.256.