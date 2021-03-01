Registration now open for 2021 Pink Promise United Ace Classic

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Registration is now open for the 2021 Pink Promise United Ace Classic. The third annual golf and tennis event raises money to fund mammogram screenings for women who are uninsured, underinsured and low income. Funds also help with breast cancer awareness education and transportation assistance.
The 3rd annual tournament will take place at Idle Hour Country Club in Macon on Monday, May 10th. The tennis tournament is for ladies only while the golf tournament will be open to men and women. Tennis will start at 9:45 am on the Idle Hour courts followed by a shotgun start for golf at 1:30 pm.
Last year’s Ace Classic raised $137,575 for Pink Promise United. This past year Pink Promise United invested $154,662 to fund mammogram screenings through United Way Program Partners and local organizations: First Choice Primary Care, District Public Health Department- Houston County Board of Health/North Central Health District, Houston County Volunteer Medical Clinic, Macon Volunteer Clinic, Breast Care Center Navient Health, Community Health Care Systems, Inc., and Houston Healthcare EduCare Community Education.
The registration deadline for the tournament is April 30th. Click here for more information.