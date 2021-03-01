Staying rainy, getting cool to start the week

Cecilia Reeves
Rainfall has moved in across Middle Georgia to start this week and it looks like we will be seeing even more rain on Tuesday.

Overnight tonight a cold front will pass through that will drop our temperatures into the 50’s and 40’s.

This front will effectively bring an end to our warm spell, and keep highs on Tuesday limited to the 40’s and 50’s.

Rain showers will continue off and on between now and Wednesday morning, so be ready for a pretty soggy Tuesday.

Early Wednesday morning, a warm front and area of low pressure will approach the area, bringing a surge of moisture and the potential for heavy rain.

Once the center of low pressure passes to our east we will finally see an end to the rainfall.

Wednesday afternoon will bring a return of sunshine and highs in the low 60’s.

Rain totals from 1/2″-3″ will be possible through Wednesday, with the highest totals mainly in our southern counties.

The rest of the week will be relatively quiet with highs staying close to normal for this time of year.

Overnight Friday and during the day on Saturday we will see a return of rain and storm chances that will keep highs in the low 60’s for much of the weekend.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.