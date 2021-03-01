Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff deputies arrested a Macon man after finding drugs and a gun on him following a domestic dispute.

The incident happened Monday just after 1 a.m. at Sparks Wings & Deli on Mercer University Drive.

Deputies identified the man suspect as 34-year-old Javonta Jamaal Grace, of Macon.

Bibb deputies saw what looked like a domestic dispute between a man and a woman in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Deputies say as they tried to speak with Grace, he walked away returning to his vehicle. Then deputies approached the vehicle and saw an AR gun in the vehicle. Deputies say they also smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Authorities detained Grace and searched him, finding a gun and drugs. Deputies also searched his vehicle and found a gun, one pound of marijuana, ecstasy pills, and money.

Javonta Jamaal Grace charges

Deputies arrested Grace and took him to the Bibb County Jail. Authorities charged Grace with the following:

Trafficking in Schedule 1 drugs

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

(3) counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Authorities have set no bond for him at this time.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.