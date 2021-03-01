Tech Report: Why Zoom meetings leave us drained

Listen to the content of this post:

Tech Report

March 1, 2021

Why Zoom meetings leave us drained.

Facebook weighs whether to add facial recognition to the smart glasses it’s developing.

Young people have a popular pandemic pastime: filling, then abandoning, e-commerce shopping carts.

We’re learning more about why Zoom meetings — and video conferences on similar platforms — can leave us drained.

Stanford University found that people are constantly looking at each other directly and up close, which is behavior ordinarily reserved for close relationships. Also, nonverbal cues are harder to send and receive through video chats, and seeing yourself for extended periods of time can be stressful.

*****

Facebook is weighing whether to add facial recognition technology to the smart glasses it’s developing.

Andrew Bosworth, the head of the company’s virtual and augmented reality division, says on Instagram says it’s a debate they need to have with the public.

Current state laws may prevent Facebook from allowing people who use its glasses to look up others based on images of their faces.

*****

Young people have a popular pandemic pastime: filling, then abandoning, e-commerce shopping carts.

Abandoned shopping carts are nothing new, but the pastime appears to have picked up in the last year as a replacement for real-life window-shopping.

Customer data and identity platform Amperity says data from the onset of the pandemic showed a 94.4 percent cart abandonment rate, compared to 85.1 percent in the comparable period last year. That would equate to billions of dollars in forgone e-commerce revenue.

*****

The editor-in-chief of SFGate recently set out to find the subject of the computer background of the iconic Windows XP default desktop wallpaper of a sloped green hill beneath a bright blue sky.

He discovered it covered in wine grapes, across the street from an Alpaca farm and Highway 12 in Sonoma, California.

Microsoft discovered the photo, and paid an unknown but reportedly six-figure sum for rights to it forever.