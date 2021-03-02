Search for man wanted for Connecticut murder expands into Georgia

|
Listen to the content of this post:
NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (41NBC/WMGT) – The search for a man wanted for murder in Connecticut has expanded into Georgia.
According to U.S. Marshals, MIT graduate student Qinxuan Pan is wanted for the murder of Yale University student Kevin Jiang on Friday, February 26th.
Pan was last seen driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth during the early morning hours on Thursday, February 11th. According to family, Pan was carrying a black backpack and acting strange.
U.S. Marshalls say Pan is a 6 feet, weighs 170 pounds, has a medium complexion, and short black hair. Pan should be considered armed and dangerous. People should not attempt to apprehend him themselves.
U.S. Marshals are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the direct location and arrest of Pan. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332). Tips can also be submitted via the USMS Tips app or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips. Any information shared will be considered confidential.