Bibb deputies investigating early morning restaurant robbery

Tucker Sargent
Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person accused of robbing a restaurant early Tuesday.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said it happened at Waffle House, located at 4734 Chambers Road, just before 4 a.m.

Witnesses told deputies a man entered the store and placed a bag on the counter before showing a handgun. He turned toward the front of the building and fired a shot through the glass before demanding money from the registers.

He ran toward Harrison Road after receiving cash. His photo is attached.

No one was injured.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information.

