Bibb deputies arrest Macon man suspected of entering autos

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff deputies arrested a man trying to enter autos in North Macon Tuesday morning.

Authorities identify the man as 22-year-old Amari Tyree Crockett, of Macon.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of N Laura Ann Place, in regards to a male attempting to enter an auto at around 6:43 in the morning.

Authorities say patrol deputies found Crockett walking on Forest Hill Road. Crockett tried to escape deputies, but they caught him soon after.

Deputies say they searched a bag that Crockett was carrying and found:

(3) handguns

loose cash

rolls of change

other items

Another patrol deputy working a separate entering auto case at the Carriage Hill Apartments reported a stolen gun from a victim’s vehicle. Authorities determined Crockett possessed that stolen gun.

Deputies returned the gun to its rightful owner, according to the news release.

Amari Tyree Crockett charges

Deputies took Crockett to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged him with:

(1 count) of Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony

(3counts) of Possession of Firearm during a Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies

(1 count )Willful Obstruction-Misdemeanor

Authorities set Crockett’s bond at $19,700.00 with additional charges pending.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers

Authorities say to always make sure you remove your valuables and lock your vehicle. If you see something suspicious or find your vehicle burglarized, call your local law enforcement agency.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.