Cooler temperatures and rain combine for soggy day

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain showers will be off and on throughout the day before widespread shower coverage moves in overnight.
TODAY.
Under a cloudy sky we will see temperatures only warming into the low and middle 50’s in spots. Scattered rain showers will prevail for much of the day. As we head into the overnight we will see rain coverage increase. I’m expecting heavy, widespread rain overnight with temperatures falling into the low 40’s.
TOMORROW.
Rain will hang around through midday, but past that we will begin to clear out and warm up. Highs will top out in the 60’s again under a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.
WEEK AHEAD.
We will be dry and sunny on Thursday with high temperatures near 70° in spots. A few isolated showers are possible on Friday and Saturday but most will stay dry. Temperatures will continue to hover in the 60’s.
