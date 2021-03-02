UPDATE (Tuesday, March 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/2/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 821,482 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1837 9897.1 59 163
Atkinson 760 9123.65 18 115
Bacon 1017 8917.92 26 74
Baker 158 5070.6 7 32
Baldwin 3721 8375.35 102 300
Banks 1552 7766.99 33 178
Barrow 8053 9322.44 117 561
Bartow 10255 9257.84 184 726
Ben Hill 1465 8801.44 55 148
Berrien 1013 5255.24 29 68
Bibb 12845 8442.33 353 1653
Bleckley 780 6075.71 33 45
Brantley 871 4535.99 26 67
Brooks 902 5735.36 37 85
Bryan 2504 6398.04 30 170
Bulloch 5066 6374.97 50 203
Burke 1675 7497.09 31 143
Butts 1994 7920.87 68 110
Calhoun 448 7091.97 15 73
Camden 3071 5695.05 26 117
Candler 726 6699.27 33 60
Carroll 7008 5834.21 124 291
Catoosa 5141 7475.53 58 230
Charlton 1017 7674.89 19 56
Chatham 18662 6387.25 348 1500
Chattahoochee 2676 24895.34 9 23
Chattooga 2099 8475.33 59 160
Cherokee 20374 7641.67 256 1127
Clarke 12040 9277.31 113 467
Clay 180 6304.73 3 9
Clayton 21190 6951.23 372 1227
Clinch 701 10531.85 23 63
Cobb 55614 7034.51 852 2808
Coffee 4153 9648.72 121 629
Colquitt 3308 7287.47 66 228
Columbia 10540 6644.35 148 448
Cook 1139 6532.09 35 104
Coweta 8063 5304.57 151 283
Crawford 502 4105.33 14 60
Crisp 1316 5904.26 41 149
Dade 1103 6824.65 9 51
Dawson 2553 9448.21 34 224
Decatur 2055 7807.16 53 136
DeKalb 51959 6550.93 778 4153
Dodge 1075 5273.49 57 104
Dooly 744 5552.24 28 84
Dougherty 5282 5875.09 265 966
Douglas 10894 7171.54 153 747
Early 974 9599.84 40 67
Echols 354 8919.12 2 12
Effingham 3601 5624.28 59 225
Elbert 1485 7838.48 50 120
Emanuel 1695 7478.82 51 120
Evans 736 6886.87 14 70
Fannin 1976 7507.6 51 159
Fayette 6164 5243.99 129 223
Floyd 9343 9350.85 163 793
Forsyth 16230 6427.54 150 881
Franklin 2269 9726.09 37 145
Fulton 74684 6794.51 1059 4240
Gilmer 2360 7511.86 64 191
Glascock 140 4628.1 7 19
Glynn 6360 7391.31 144 419
Gordon 6089 10489.41 92 295
Grady 1482 6039.12 43 170
Greene 1434 7661.48 46 130
Gwinnett 80727 8312.56 901 5022
Habersham 4553 9941.05 137 458
Hall 23876 11570.69 380 2240
Hancock 806 9837.67 56 100
Haralson 1628 5299.13 33 67
Harris 2004 5773.22 48 143
Hart 1651 6323.97 35 111
Heard 596 4818.11 13 37
Henry 17208 7174.01 246 502
Houston 9416 5995.96 169 649
Irwin 668 7081.52 15 78
Jackson 8035 10756.36 121 461
Jasper 635 4472.15 18 57
Jeff Davis 1230 8119.88 35 97
Jefferson 1540 10056.81 53 144
Jenkins 702 8185.63 37 79
Johnson 778 8053 40 93
Jones 1523 5326.85 40 143
Lamar 1253 6476.46 38 99
Lanier 480 4637.23 9 26
Laurens 3612 7637.01 136 337
Lee 1547 5161.66 45 173
Liberty 2736 4419.75 52 203
Lincoln 487 5993.85 20 48
Long 645 3238.76 11 46
Lowndes 7328 6216.6 128 341
Lumpkin 2662 7875.27 54 266
Macon 576 4434.86 22 76
Madison 2611 8652.28 38 142
Marion 376 4533.94 14 31
McDuffie 1577 7301.94 38 143
McIntosh 597 4098.3 13 51
Meriwether 1430 6803.04 53 124
Miller 615 10669.67 5 31
Mitchell 1472 6673.92 70 225
Monroe 1776 6405.31 77 176
Montgomery 705 7643.1 19 40
Morgan 1125 5878.36 14 76
Murray 3887 9654.5 67 225
Muscogee 12865 6713.6 327 1018
Newton 6891 6133.29 182 579
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24679 0 413 1194
Oconee 2752 6593.67 57 119
Oglethorpe 1121 7355.64 26 70
Paulding 9888 5730.78 145 310
Peach 1758 6421.92 44 198
Pickens 2355 7023.56 53 185
Pierce 1183 6052.7 38 122
Pike 978 5185.58 21 64
Polk 3739 8598.96 71 348
Pulaski 591 5425.5 30 51
Putnam 1678 7667.35 47 148
Quitman 76 3312.99 1 10
Rabun 1431 8424.58 36 144
Randolph 453 6707.14 31 76
Richmond 18751 9271.66 352 1240
Rockdale 5513 5805.6 127 798
Schley 202 3829.38 3 20
Screven 787 5661.87 17 62
Seminole 716 8796.07 17 63
Spalding 3639 5265.52 130 388
Stephens 2864 10878.15 71 245
Stewart 762 12432.7 22 120
Sumter 1763 5996.8 86 253
Talbot 363 5894.77 17 38
Taliaferro 95 5821.08 2 9
Tattnall 1784 7020.58 37 109
Taylor 487 6119.63 20 70
Telfair 695 4442.6 43 66
Terrell 540 6377.7 40 106
Thomas 3433 7726.59 106 337
Tift 3362 8234.14 92 406
Toombs 2782 10310.2 85 162
Towns 1020 8475.98 38 120
Treutlen 621 9093.57 19 51
Troup 5566 7904.68 162 457
Turner 584 7231.3 30 85
Twiggs 494 6109.32 30 91
Union 1923 7590.29 62 195
Unknown 2753 0 11 46
Upson 1709 6503.79 96 164
Walker 5933 8523.2 71 247
Walton 7397 7720.17 206 445
Ware 2878 8027.22 129 327
Warren 362 6948.18 11 45
Washington 1593 7846.52 49 105
Wayne 2562 8547.41 67 252
Webster 97 3803.92 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2869 9033.94 62 276
Whitfield 14190 13556.63 207 696
Wilcox 458 5210.47 28 69
Wilkes 647 6460.95 16 65
Wilkinson 706 7915.69 24 115
Worth 1141 5664.78 55 167
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,712,024 (7,234,444 reported molecular tests; 477,580 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 821,482 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 56,251 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,209 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

