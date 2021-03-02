Hooked On Science: Leprechaun Snot

Listen to the content of this post:

LEPRECHAUN SNOT

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

ALWAYS have an adult present.

ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

Clear Glue

Liquid Starch

Green Food Coloring

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Add a few drops of green food coloring to 4 ounces of clear glue and mix. Describe the glue by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Combine the glue with 2 ounces of liquid starch and observe. Mix until you get the perfect batch of leprechaun snot. Describe the leprechaun snot by its observable properties.

EXPLANATION

The clear glue is a polymer, which consists of long chains of molecules. These chains easily slide past each other until the liquid starch, an activator is added to the glue, creating a batch of leprechaun snot or slime.