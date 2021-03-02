|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — To celebrate National Literacy Month, the Ingram-Pye Elementary staff will take a literacy bus to four different neighborhoods in the area.
Beginning at noon, they deliver books and treats to students, encouraging them to read.
Ingram-Pye Elementary media specialist Ranekqua Mitchell says this will their support for the students — even through the pandemic.
“We just want to connect with our community in ways that you guys don’t have to come to us,” Mitchell said. “We’re here for you, and so this is how we build our Ingram-Pye family. This is how we show our support and show them that we are a family.”
The school aims to see at least 100 students.