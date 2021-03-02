Local woman offers pandemic tech support for seniors

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local woman started an IT company during the pandemic.

Online activity became the norm as the Centers for Disease Control recommended avoiding in-person contact. Digital meetings, paying bills online, and virtual doctor’s visits rose in popularity. However, this posed a problem for many who are not tech-savvy, especially senior citizens.

When Tolecia Woodard took over her aunt’s accounts, managing the senior’s affairs online seemed like the easiest idea. But, Woodard noticed that her aunt had some common technical difficulties.

This inspired Woodard to start Secours Tech Solutions.

The company remotely offers lessons on topics like managing bills online, setting up virtual doctor visits, and help with Zoom calls. Woodard, a former educator, uses screen-sharing software to instruct the courses over the phone.

For a list of services visit them online at https://secourstechsolutions.com/.