MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Coroner’s Office pronounced a man dead on the scene of a pedestrian crash Monday night.

Sheriff Deputies received a call about a man sitting in the road on Pio Nono Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found the man hit by a car. Officers say the victim is a 29-year-old Macon man. Next of kin has not been notified.

Authorities temporarily closed the roadway while investigating the incident.