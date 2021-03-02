Rain ending Wednesday morning

Listen to the content of this post:

Rain is continuing in Middle Georgia this evening and will persist into Wednesday morning.

The good news for our forecast is that we will finally be seeing an end to the rainfall by late Wednesday morning.

Sunshine is back for Wednesday afternoon as we warm back to the 60’s.



Rain totals between tonight and Wednesday afternoon will be an additional 1/2″ to 1″, which is impressive considering some areas in our southern counties have already seen over 1.5″ in two days.



Thursday and Friday will be sunny across much of the area, with highs on Thursday warming to the upper 60’s and low 70’s.



A small disturbance will move to our south on Friday night, bringing a small chance of a few showers through Saturday morning.

No severe weather is expected, and clearing will occur by Saturday afternoon/evening.



Temperatures next week will be trending warmer than normal for this time of year, with dry weather for the start of the week.