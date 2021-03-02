Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 22-26

|
Restaurant Report Card: February 22-26
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 22 and Friday, February 26.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Great Wall
1304 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
Cottage Resources (Food Service)
1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
The Local Yolkal Cafe
117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Cookout
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Smoothie King
119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Old Tyme
451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)
325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
El Amigo Mexican Restaurant
2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)
313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Bibb County:
Longhorn Steakhouse
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98 (improved from seven days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Antebellum on Arlington (Food Service)
684 ARLINGTON PL MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Hot Dogs
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Hot Dogs – Base
3670 EISENHOWER MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Hot Dogs – Mobile
3670 EISENHOWER MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
Starbucks
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021
Magnolia Manor of Macon (Food Service)
200 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021
Linda Lane Resident Life Center (Food Service)
194 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021
WNB Factory
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY UNIT D MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021
Papa John’s
4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021
Fajitas Mexican Grill
4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021
Subway
6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021
Taiwan Restaurant
3896 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021
Krystal
1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Eastview Nursing Center (Food Service)
3020 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
S&S Cafeteria
3724 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Papa John’s Pizza
1340 GRAY HWY UNIT 1350 MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Bossa Novas
490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
MGA – Camelot Court
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Knight Food Truck
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Popeye’s
3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Methodist Home for Children (Food Service)
304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Longhorn Steakhouse
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 63 (improved score seven days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Waffle House
4731 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
McDonald’s
550 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Dooly County:
Subway/Social Bean Coffee & Donuts
824 PINEHURST-HAWKINSVILLE HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021
Hancock County:
Aishia’s Seafood and Wings
8048 HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Houston County:
McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
D&D Burger, Wings and Things
1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile
139 RIVER VALLEY TRL KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
Choice Pizzeria
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)
1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021
Houston Medical Center – Cafe 1601
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021
Houston Medical Center – Coffee Corner
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021
Shirley Hills Elementary School (Food Service)
300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021
Thomson Middle School (Food Service)
301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021
Fried Green Tomatoes
2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021
McDonald’s
3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021
Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021
Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Waffle House
102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Northside High School (Food Service)
926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Northside Middle School (Food Service)
500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Five Star Perdue (Food Service)
250 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Five Star Perdue – 2 (Food Service)
240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Five Star Perdue – 2 (Food Service)
240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)
309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering – Commissary
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering – Mobile
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Fish N Chicken at Cristina’s Cafe
114 A MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
American Wings & Deli
1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Feagan Hill Middle School (Food Service)
1200 FEAGIN MILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Huntington Middle School (Food Service)
206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Shanghai Restaurant
2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Freddy’s
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Domino’s
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Moe’z Tropical Cuisine
800 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Jasper County:
El Giro Mexican Restaurant
1196 147TH ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
Laurens County:
Dexter Ice Cream – Base
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
Dexter Ice Cream – Mobile Unit
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
Shamrock Nutrition (Food Service)
1815 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
West Laurens Middle School (Food Service)
332 W LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Monroe County:
Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2201
Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2201
River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021
River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe
1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021
Comfort Inn (Food Service)
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021
Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Peach County:
1836 Restaurant
100 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021
Tapatio
600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Putnam County:
Henry’s Garrett Catering
200 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021
Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee
100 SCOTT RD LOT A EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021
Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)
162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Putnam County Middle School (Food Service)
140 SPARTA HWY SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Putnam County Elementary School (Food Service)
314 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Treutlen County:
Treutlen County School (Food Service)
7892 GA HWY 29 SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Tiny Burger
3785 RAILROAD AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Upson County:
The Pie Hometown Pizzeria
710A N. CHURCH ST. THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021
Upson Lee Elementary School (Food Service)
334 KNIGHT TRAIL THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Upson Lee High School (Food Service)
101 KNIGHT TRAIL THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Washington County:
Waffle House
104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021
Pepe’s Restaurant Bar & Grill
102 N MAIN ST TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021
Quik Mart Deli
405 HWY 15 S TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021
Summit Food Service
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021
Wheeler County:
Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)
71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021
