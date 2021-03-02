Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 22-26

Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: February 22-26



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 22 and Friday, February 26.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Great Wall

1304 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Cottage Resources (Food Service)

1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

The Local Yolkal Cafe

117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Cookout

1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)

184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Smoothie King

119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Old Tyme

451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Hong Kong Express

2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)

325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

El Amigo Mexican Restaurant

2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)

313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Bibb County:

Longhorn Steakhouse

3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98 (improved from seven days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Antebellum on Arlington (Food Service)

684 ARLINGTON PL MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Hot Dogs

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Hot Dogs – Base

3670 EISENHOWER MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Hot Dogs – Mobile

3670 EISENHOWER MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Starbucks

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Magnolia Manor of Macon (Food Service)

200 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Linda Lane Resident Life Center (Food Service)

194 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

WNB Factory

4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY UNIT D MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Papa John’s

4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Fajitas Mexican Grill

4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Subway

6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Taiwan Restaurant

3896 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Krystal

1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Eastview Nursing Center (Food Service)

3020 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

S&S Cafeteria

3724 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Papa John’s Pizza

1340 GRAY HWY UNIT 1350 MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Bossa Novas

490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

MGA – Camelot Court

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Knight Food Truck

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Popeye’s

3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Methodist Home for Children (Food Service)

304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Longhorn Steakhouse

3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Inspection Score: 63 (improved score seven days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Waffle House

4731 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

McDonald’s

550 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Dooly County:

Subway/Social Bean Coffee & Donuts

824 PINEHURST-HAWKINSVILLE HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Hancock County:

Aishia’s Seafood and Wings

8048 HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Houston County:

McDonald’s

3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

D&D Burger, Wings and Things

1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile

139 RIVER VALLEY TRL KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Choice Pizzeria

705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Shane’s Rib Shack

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)

1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Houston Medical Center – Cafe 1601

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Houston Medical Center – Coffee Corner

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Shirley Hills Elementary School (Food Service)

300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Thomson Middle School (Food Service)

301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Fried Green Tomatoes

2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

McDonald’s

3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Thai Pepper

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Dairy Queen

353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Waffle House

102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Northside High School (Food Service)

926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Northside Middle School (Food Service)

500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Five Star Perdue (Food Service)

250 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Five Star Perdue – 2 (Food Service)

240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Five Star Perdue – 2 (Food Service)

240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)

309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering – Commissary

102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering – Mobile

102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Fish N Chicken at Cristina’s Cafe

114 A MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

American Wings & Deli

1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Feagan Hill Middle School (Food Service)

1200 FEAGIN MILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Huntington Middle School (Food Service)

206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Shanghai Restaurant

2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Freddy’s

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Domino’s

2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Bojangles

495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Moe’z Tropical Cuisine

800 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Jasper County:

El Giro Mexican Restaurant

1196 147TH ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Laurens County:

Dexter Ice Cream – Base

224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Dexter Ice Cream – Mobile Unit

224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Shamrock Nutrition (Food Service)

1815 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

West Laurens Middle School (Food Service)

332 W LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Monroe County:

Waffle House

444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)

6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2201

Scoops

26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2201

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)

1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe

1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Comfort Inn (Food Service)

333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)

558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)

70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Peach County:

1836 Restaurant

100 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Tapatio

600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Putnam County:

Henry’s Garrett Catering

200 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee

100 SCOTT RD LOT A EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)

162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Putnam County Middle School (Food Service)

140 SPARTA HWY SE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Putnam County Elementary School (Food Service)

314 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Treutlen County:

Treutlen County School (Food Service)

7892 GA HWY 29 SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Tiny Burger

3785 RAILROAD AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Upson County:

The Pie Hometown Pizzeria

710A N. CHURCH ST. THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Upson Lee Elementary School (Food Service)

334 KNIGHT TRAIL THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Upson Lee High School (Food Service)

101 KNIGHT TRAIL THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Washington County:

Waffle House

104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Pepe’s Restaurant Bar & Grill

102 N MAIN ST TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Quik Mart Deli

405 HWY 15 S TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Summit Food Service

733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Wheeler County:

Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)

71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

