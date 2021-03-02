Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 22-26

Restaurant Report Card: February 22-26

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 22 and Friday, February 26.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Great Wall
1304 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Cottage Resources (Food Service)
1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

The Local Yolkal Cafe
117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Cookout
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Smoothie King
119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Old Tyme
451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)
325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

El Amigo Mexican Restaurant
2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)
313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

 

Bibb County:

Longhorn Steakhouse
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98 (improved from seven days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Antebellum on Arlington (Food Service)
684 ARLINGTON PL MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Hot Dogs
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Hot Dogs – Base
3670 EISENHOWER MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Hot Dogs – Mobile
3670 EISENHOWER MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Starbucks
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Magnolia Manor of Macon (Food Service)
200 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Linda Lane Resident Life Center (Food Service)
194 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

WNB Factory
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY UNIT D MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Papa John’s
4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Fajitas Mexican Grill
4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Subway
6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Taiwan Restaurant
3896 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Krystal
1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Eastview Nursing Center (Food Service)
3020 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

S&S Cafeteria
3724 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Papa John’s Pizza
1340 GRAY HWY UNIT 1350 MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Bossa Novas
490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

MGA – Camelot Court
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Knight Food Truck
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Popeye’s
3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Methodist Home for Children (Food Service)
304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Longhorn Steakhouse
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 63 (improved score seven days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Waffle House
4731 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

McDonald’s
550 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

 

Dooly County:

Subway/Social Bean Coffee & Donuts
824 PINEHURST-HAWKINSVILLE HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

 

Hancock County:

Aishia’s Seafood and Wings
8048 HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

 

Houston County:

McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

D&D Burger, Wings and Things
1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile
139 RIVER VALLEY TRL KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Choice Pizzeria
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)
1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Houston Medical Center – Cafe 1601
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Houston Medical Center – Coffee Corner
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Shirley Hills Elementary School (Food Service)
300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Thomson Middle School (Food Service)
301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Fried Green Tomatoes
2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

McDonald’s
3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Waffle House
102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Northside High School (Food Service)
926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Northside Middle School (Food Service)
500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Five Star Perdue (Food Service)
250 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Five Star Perdue – 2 (Food Service)
240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Five Star Perdue – 2 (Food Service)
240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)
309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering – Commissary
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering – Mobile
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Fish N Chicken at Cristina’s Cafe
114 A MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

American Wings & Deli
1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Feagan Hill Middle School (Food Service)
1200 FEAGIN MILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Huntington Middle School (Food Service)
206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Shanghai Restaurant
2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Freddy’s
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Domino’s
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Moe’z Tropical Cuisine
800 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

 

Jasper County:

El Giro Mexican Restaurant
1196 147TH ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

 

Laurens County:

Dexter Ice Cream – Base
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Dexter Ice Cream – Mobile Unit
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Shamrock Nutrition (Food Service)
1815 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

West Laurens Middle School (Food Service)
332 W LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

 

Monroe County:

Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2201

Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2201

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe
1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Comfort Inn (Food Service)
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Comfort Suites (Food Service)
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

 

Peach County:

1836 Restaurant
100 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Tapatio
600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

 

Putnam County:

Henry’s Garrett Catering
200 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee
100 SCOTT RD LOT A EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)
162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Putnam County Middle School (Food Service)
140 SPARTA HWY SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Putnam County Elementary School (Food Service)
314 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

 

Treutlen County:

Treutlen County School (Food Service)
7892 GA HWY 29 SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Tiny Burger
3785 RAILROAD AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

 

Upson County:

The Pie Hometown Pizzeria
710A N. CHURCH ST. THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2021

Upson Lee Elementary School (Food Service)
334 KNIGHT TRAIL THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

Upson Lee High School (Food Service)
101 KNIGHT TRAIL THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

 

Washington County:

Waffle House
104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2021

Pepe’s Restaurant Bar & Grill
102 N MAIN ST TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

Quik Mart Deli
405 HWY 15 S TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2021

Summit Food Service
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2021

 

Wheeler County:

Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)
71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2021

 

