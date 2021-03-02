Tech Byte: What to Know About Clubhouse

Listen to the content of this post:

What to Know About Clubhouse

If you haven’t heard of the Clubhouse app yet, you’re not alone. It might be free to download, but not just anyone can join.

Don’t feel bad if you haven’t heard of the new Clubhouse social networking app. It was created just last year, and it’s still pretty exclusive.

If you want to join, you need to have an invite from someone else who already uses it. Just like you’d need an invite to attend an exclusive party at an actual clubhouse.

But there’s no dressing-up needed for this one. Clubhouse is audio-only.

If you don’t know someone already on it, the app creators say you’ll have to join a waitlist and that could be awhile.

Big names like Elon Musk are even touting it.

Clubhouse is a place for drop-in audio conversations you can have with friends and people you don’t know.

Unlike other social media sites, like Facebook or Instagram, you don’t have any pictures or videos in a newsfeed to entertain you.

It’s all about the conversation in a chat room, but no text. It’s basically an online phone call, but you can have it with hundreds, even thousands of people.

It’s a great way to have a conversation with those who have similar interests or use it to learn about something new.

You can join or leave a call whenever you want.

You don’t necessarily have to talk either. You can join a room and just listen in.

Right now, Clubhouse is only available on iOS. Sorry, Android users!

The app does require iOS 13.0 or later, so make sure your phone is updated.

The app, of course, is still in its early stages, so it’ll be interesting to see how it evolves, as more people use it.