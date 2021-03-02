Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton adviser, dies at 85

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (AP) — Family members say Vernon Jordan, a civil rights activist and former adviser to President Bill Clinton, has died.

His niece, Ann Walker Marchant, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.

After stints as field secretary for the Georgia NAACP and executive director of the United Negro College Fund, he became head of the National Urban League, becoming the face of Black America’s modern struggle for jobs and justice for more than a decade.

He was nearly killed by a racist’s bullet in 1980 before transitioning to business and politics. His friendship with Clinton took them both to the White House