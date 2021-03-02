City of Warner Robins hires city administrator

Ariel Schiller
WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT)— The City of Warner Robins will now have a city administrator.

City officials created the position around three years ago. They opened the position several months ago.

David Corbin will serve in the role. He worked as a consultant for the city for several years.

Mayor Randy Toms on David Corbin

Mayor Randy Toms says Corbin will handle more of the day-to-day operations. It allows the mayor more time to work with businesses and developers.

“He’s just a very down-to-earth, extremely intelligent, knowledgeable person with contacts all over the state if not all over the nation and he’s just a great person for this job,” Mayor Toms said.

Mayor Toms says Corbin started in his new role Tuesday. The city is still working out his compensation package. City officials expect him to make $120,000 a year.

Ariel Schiller
Ariel comes to Macon from Greenville, South Carolina where she worked for Fox Carolina as a photojournalist for 4 years. She was part of the team that won a Southeast Emmy for their coverage of Hurricane Dorian. During her time in Greenville she realized her true passion is on-air reporting. She's excited to join the Middle Georgia community to be able to tell the stories of the people who live there. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2014 with a degree in Mass Communications. She’s originally from Boca Raton, Florida. She has 2 dogs (1 is back home) and a cat. When she's not at work she can be found training as an aerialist or exploring her new home. She also loves a good TV binge, her current favorite shows to watch are The Office, Gilmore Girls, and The West Wing. Feel free to reach out if you have a news tip or just want to say hello.