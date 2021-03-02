City of Warner Robins hires city administrator

|
WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT)— The City of Warner Robins will now have a city administrator.
City officials created the position around three years ago. They opened the position several months ago.
David Corbin will serve in the role. He worked as a consultant for the city for several years.
Mayor Randy Toms on David Corbin
Mayor Randy Toms says Corbin will handle more of the day-to-day operations. It allows the mayor more time to work with businesses and developers.
“He’s just a very down-to-earth, extremely intelligent, knowledgeable person with contacts all over the state if not all over the nation and he’s just a great person for this job,” Mayor Toms said.
Mayor Toms says Corbin started in his new role Tuesday. The city is still working out his compensation package. City officials expect him to make $120,000 a year.