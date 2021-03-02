Macon businesses excited for Cherry Blossom Festival’s return

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Cherry Blossom Festival returns in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The festival will feature the same COVID-19 protocols we’ve grown used to seeing.
“We will have hand washing stations, there will be masks available and we will also be doing temperature checks at different check points for each event,” Cherry Blossom Marketing and Events manager Arah Adams said.
Festival organizers hope the festival will bring success to many local businesses.
“I’m glad that they decided to re-do the Cherry Blossom this year,” Manager of La Bella Morelia German Marin said. “Just because I feel like it brings people in.”
Marin says his business was hit hard and struggled to survive on just to-go orders.
Ocmulgee Outfitters manager Quin Rogers is looking forward to being open during the Cherry Blossom Festival for the first time.
“We’ve had hand sanitizer available, and [customers] stay distant as they’re shopping and we stay on a good cleaning regimen here,” Rogers said.
Both businesses say they hope Festival-goers shop local.