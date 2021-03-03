Daybreak Interview: Perry Players Celebrating the Magic of Movie Music

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Songs like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” from the Wizard of Oz or “Time of My Life,” from Dirty Dancing are classics and make those movies even more enjoyable to watch.
The Perry Players Community Theatre is inviting the community to come listen to those big hits and more for a concert event called “A Night at the Movies – Celebrating the Magic of Movie Music.”
Michael Stewart, the show’s director, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share more details about the show.
Click on the video to hear what Stewart had to say.
Performances:
Live Shows (only 50 people allowed in attendance): March 4th – 6th at 7:30 p.m.
March 7th at 2:30 p.m.
Streamed Performances: March 11th -13th 7:30 p.m.
March 14th at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for the live shows are $20 and the streamed performances are $15. For more information on the shows and to purchase tickets, visit the Perry Players on Facebook.