Arrive Alive Tour makes stop at Georgia College campus

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Arrive Alive Tour visited the Georgia College campus Wednesday to teach students about the impacts of impaired driving.
Students were asked to complete various obstacles while wearing glasses that impaired their vision.
Upon completion, they were told how much damage they had caused.
A virtual simulator allowed students to get in a car and wear a headset that simulated driving while impaired.
Heidi Martinez, a safe driver awareness instructor, says the ultimate goal is to teach students the dangers and allow students to walk away with knowledge that can help prevent young drivers from entering the court system.