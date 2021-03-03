Atrium Health Navicent adds drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site

Jatrissa Wooten
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent will expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine to help slow the spread of the virus. 

The hospital opened a drive-thru vaccination site outside the Family Health Center on Eisenhower Parkway.

According to Atrium Health Navicent, vaccinations are available by appointment for people who qualify for Phase 1a+ of distribution while supplies last.

The first phase includes: 

  • first responders
  • healthcare workers
  • those at least 65-years-old

The hospital says the site can deliver over 1000 vaccines daily.

“Next Monday, March 8. We will expand it to teachers, adults with disabilities, school workers, children with complex medical problems, and caregivers. We continue to follow the guidelines,” said Dr. Sandy Duke, with Atrium Health Navicent.

Scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine

To schedule an appointment, visit www.CovidsafeGA.org or call 478-633-SAFE (7233). Atrium currently has three vaccine sites throughout Macon.

 

