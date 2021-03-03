Suspect faces multiple charges after leading Bibb deputies on chase

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he led them on a car chase. Authorities say the incident happened on Sunday just after 1:30 in the morning.

Deputies identified the driver as 32-year-old Kraig Adolphus Hall.

Bibb County Sheriff’s patrol deputies tried a traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge Charger. Hall refused to stop and lead deputies on a brief car chase.

Authorities say during the chase, Hall discarded a gun and backpack from the car. Later Hall exited the car and led deputies in a foot chase.

Eventually, deputies tased and caught Hall. They took him into custody.

Deputies say they searched Hall and found a large sum of money in his pockets. Also, deputies searched the car and found a large quantity of marijuana and a scale.

Authorities also recovered the backpack which contained one pound of marijuana, six grams of ecstasy, and packaging materials.

Kraig Adolphus Hall charges

Deputies took Hall to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute Traffic offense Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Driving without a valid license Fleeing and eluding a police officer Possession of a schedule II-controlled substance with the intent to distribute Violation of probation



Authorities have set no bond.

Monica Denise Jackson charges

Authorities say two days after Hall’s arrest, they discovered that he made numerous calls to his girlfriend, 32-year-old Monica Denise Jackson, while in the Bibb County Jail.

Investigators say the phone conversations revealed the couple discussing Jackson selling narcotics from their residence. Authorities secured and executed a search warrant on the residence located in the 1300 block of Winton Ave.

Investigators seized nearly two pounds of marijuana and a large sum of money. Authorities detained Jackson and took her to the Bibb County Jail without incident. They charged her with Possession, Distribution, or sale of marijuana.

Authorities have set no bond for Jackson.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.