Finally clearing out the rain

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain will move out by midday and sunshine will return along with warmer temperatures this afternoon.
TODAY.
After morning rain and cloud cover we will deal with a pleasant afternoon. Under a partly to mostly sunny sky temperatures will warm into the low and middle 60’s. A nice northerly wind will gust up to 15 mph at times. Tonight we will see the wind lay down and temperatures cool off. Under a clear sky temperatures are forecast to fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.
TOMORROW.
Sunshine is back out in full force for your Thursday as high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures will rebound nicely from a cool start into the low 70’s.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
A few showers are possible on Friday and Saturday, but other than that we will be dry for most of the next seven days. Temperatures will hang out in the 60’s through early next week.
