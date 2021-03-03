Fort Valley police make second arrest in deadly shooting investigation

Officers arrested 18-year-old Curtis Randolph of Fort Valley on the charges of tampering with evidence, obstruction and giving false statements.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department makes a second arrest in connection to a February 25th deadly shooting on Rayfield Wright Street.

According to a post on the Fort Valley Police Department Facebook page, officers arrested 18-year-old Curtis Randolph of Fort Valley. He is charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction and giving false statements.

Last month officers arrested 20-year-old Trayvon Thomas of Fort Valley. Thomas is charged with murder and violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Act in the shooting death of 44-year-old Kevin “Batman” Neal.

On February 25th, officers responded to an aggravated assault call at 210 Rayfield Wright Street. That’s where officers found Neal shot in the upper torso. Officers tried to render aid, but Neal was declared dead at the scene.

Both Thomas and Randolph are in the Peach County Jail.

Fort Valley Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon says this investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be forthcoming.

