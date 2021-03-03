UPDATE (Wednesday, March 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
28144
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/3/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 823,008 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1838 9902.48 60 163
Atkinson 762 9147.66 18 115
Bacon 1017 8917.92 27 74
Baker 158 5070.6 8 32
Baldwin 3720 8373.1 106 301
Banks 1557 7792.01 33 178
Barrow 8074 9346.75 117 561
Bartow 10276 9276.8 184 731
Ben Hill 1465 8801.44 55 148
Berrien 1014 5260.43 29 68
Bibb 12864 8454.81 359 1658
Bleckley 783 6099.08 33 45
Brantley 871 4535.99 27 67
Brooks 902 5735.36 37 85
Bryan 2512 6418.48 30 170
Bulloch 5071 6381.27 50 204
Burke 1675 7497.09 31 143
Butts 1997 7932.79 68 110
Calhoun 448 7091.97 15 73
Camden 3075 5702.47 28 120
Candler 726 6699.27 33 60
Carroll 7014 5839.21 124 291
Catoosa 5155 7495.89 59 230
Charlton 1018 7682.44 19 56
Chatham 18696 6398.88 352 1500
Chattahoochee 2683 24960.46 9 23
Chattooga 2102 8487.44 59 160
Cherokee 20416 7657.43 258 1129
Clarke 12104 9326.62 115 468
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21254 6972.23 372 1231
Clinch 705 10591.95 24 63
Cobb 55701 7045.52 861 2815
Coffee 4158 9660.33 121 629
Colquitt 3319 7311.7 66 228
Columbia 10555 6653.81 150 448
Cook 1139 6532.09 35 104
Coweta 8094 5324.96 154 285
Crawford 502 4105.33 14 60
Crisp 1316 5904.26 43 151
Dade 1113 6886.52 9 51
Dawson 2555 9455.61 34 225
Decatur 2057 7814.76 53 137
DeKalb 52080 6566.19 784 4158
Dodge 1075 5273.49 57 104
Dooly 744 5552.24 28 84
Dougherty 5289 5882.88 266 968
Douglas 10905 7178.78 154 750
Early 975 9609.7 41 67
Echols 354 8919.12 3 12
Effingham 3610 5638.33 59 227
Elbert 1489 7859.59 50 120
Emanuel 1695 7478.82 51 120
Evans 736 6886.87 15 70
Fannin 1978 7515.2 51 159
Fayette 6181 5258.46 129 224
Floyd 9375 9382.88 165 794
Forsyth 16268 6442.59 152 883
Franklin 2271 9734.67 37 146
Fulton 74832 6807.98 1072 4255
Gilmer 2365 7527.77 64 191
Glascock 140 4628.1 7 19
Glynn 6377 7411.07 145 421
Gordon 6100 10508.36 92 294
Grady 1482 6039.12 43 170
Greene 1436 7672.17 47 130
Gwinnett 80837 8323.89 910 5032
Habersham 4544 9921.4 138 460
Hall 23900 11582.32 384 2243
Hancock 807 9849.87 56 100
Haralson 1629 5302.39 33 67
Harris 2010 5790.5 49 144
Hart 1651 6323.97 35 111
Heard 596 4818.11 14 37
Henry 17256 7194.02 248 503
Houston 9422 5999.78 169 654
Irwin 668 7081.52 16 78
Jackson 8056 10784.47 122 462
Jasper 639 4500.32 18 57
Jeff Davis 1232 8133.09 36 97
Jefferson 1540 10056.81 54 144
Jenkins 703 8197.29 39 79
Johnson 778 8053 40 93
Jones 1524 5330.35 43 143
Lamar 1255 6486.79 39 99
Lanier 480 4637.23 9 26
Laurens 3617 7647.58 136 338
Lee 1552 5178.34 45 174
Liberty 2748 4439.13 52 205
Lincoln 488 6006.15 21 48
Long 647 3248.81 11 46
Lowndes 7339 6225.93 128 341
Lumpkin 2663 7878.23 54 266
Macon 581 4473.36 22 76
Madison 2621 8685.42 38 142
Marion 378 4558.06 14 31
McDuffie 1580 7315.83 38 144
McIntosh 597 4098.3 13 51
Meriwether 1430 6803.04 53 124
Miller 615 10669.67 6 31
Mitchell 1477 6696.59 70 226
Monroe 1779 6416.13 78 178
Montgomery 708 7675.63 19 40
Morgan 1128 5894.03 14 77
Murray 3889 9659.47 68 225
Muscogee 12916 6740.21 330 1018
Newton 6908 6148.42 183 580
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24665 0 415 1195
Oconee 2783 6667.94 57 120
Oglethorpe 1127 7395.01 26 70
Paulding 9900 5737.73 145 313
Peach 1759 6425.57 44 199
Pickens 2364 7050.4 54 186
Pierce 1186 6068.05 38 122
Pike 979 5190.88 21 64
Polk 3746 8615.06 72 348
Pulaski 592 5434.68 30 51
Putnam 1679 7671.92 48 148
Quitman 76 3312.99 1 10
Rabun 1438 8465.8 36 144
Randolph 456 6751.55 32 77
Richmond 18768 9280.06 356 1241
Rockdale 5518 5810.87 129 799
Schley 203 3848.34 4 20
Screven 787 5661.87 17 62
Seminole 716 8796.07 17 63
Spalding 3648 5278.54 130 388
Stephens 2867 10889.55 71 246
Stewart 765 12481.64 22 120
Sumter 1763 5996.8 88 253
Talbot 364 5911.01 17 38
Taliaferro 95 5821.08 2 9
Tattnall 1786 7028.45 39 109
Taylor 487 6119.63 20 70
Telfair 695 4442.6 43 66
Terrell 540 6377.7 40 106
Thomas 3438 7737.84 106 337
Tift 3362 8234.14 92 406
Toombs 2785 10321.31 86 163
Towns 1019 8467.67 39 120
Treutlen 622 9108.21 19 51
Troup 5583 7928.82 162 457
Turner 584 7231.3 30 85
Twiggs 494 6109.32 31 91
Union 1946 7681.07 62 195
Unknown 2731 0 11 45
Upson 1711 6511.4 99 165
Walker 5955 8554.81 71 248
Walton 7444 7769.22 208 446
Ware 2886 8049.54 130 327
Warren 362 6948.18 11 45
Washington 1593 7846.52 49 105
Wayne 2563 8550.74 68 252
Webster 97 3803.92 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2868 9030.8 63 276
Whitfield 14216 13581.47 209 697
Wilcox 458 5210.47 28 69
Wilkes 648 6470.94 17 66
Wilkinson 707 7926.9 25 115
Worth 1145 5684.64 55 167
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,729,656 (7,251,427 reported molecular tests; 478,229 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 823,008 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 56,369 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,349 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3:07 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.