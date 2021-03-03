Gov. Kemp: Sandersville mass vaccination site among new locations set to open

|
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Governor Brian Kemp announced a mass vaccination site is coming to Sandersville.
It is scheduled to open on March 17th at Word of Life Church, according to Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings.
The new site is among five new locations the state is adding. The other new locations are in Columbus, Savannah, Waycross, and Bartow County. The sites will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointments are required to receive a vaccine, and although registrations are not yet available for these sites, you can pre-register at myvaccinegeorgia.com.
Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said that the criteria for eligibility for who can get the vaccine will expand on March 8th.
Effective March 8, the following groups will be eligible for vaccination:
▪ K-12 educators and school staff, public and private
▪ Pre-K and DECAL educators and staff
▪ Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities – and their caregivers
▪ Parents with children with complex medical conditions
People in Phase 1A+, which includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65+ and their caregivers, and first responders (law enforcement, fire personnel including volunteer fire departments, dispatchers, and 9-1-1 operators), are also eligible.