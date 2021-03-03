Happening today: 300 extra openings for vaccine

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The mass vaccination site at the Macon Farmer’s market has 300 extra doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
The extra doses are perishable and must be administered on Wednesday.
Anyone eligible for the vaccine must register online to secure a vaccination appointment. Only the first 300 to register will receive a confirmation email with an appointment time.
THE FOLLOWING PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY ELIGIBLE FOR THE VACCINE:
- Healthcare Workers (physicians, nurses, lab technicians, EMS)
- Law Enforcement
- Fire Personnel
- First Responders
- Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
- Individuals aged 65+ and their caregivers (Caregivers provide care to people who need assistance with everyday tasks. Care recipients can live in residential or institutional settings, range from children to older adults, and have chronic illnesses or disabling conditions.)
To sign up, visit United Way of Central Georgia online at https://www.unitedwaycg.org/vaccine
The Vaccination site is located at 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy Macon, Georgia.