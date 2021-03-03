Ingram-Pye Elementary School takes literacy bus to children

|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Ingram-Pye Elementary School took its literacy bus to four area neighborhoods Wednesday.
Prior to this, students would have to drive to the school and pick up a book, but now teachers are able to show how much they care for the students.
“We just really want them to know that reading is just not at school,” principal Danielle Howard said. “It should be at home in the car on the bus, wherever you are.”
The pandemic has forced students to use technology more than ever, and Howard says it’s important for kids to know how to read.
Students we spoke with Wednesday were excited. Davyion, a third grader, was happy to receive a book.
“Well I am very excited to see my teachers,” he said.