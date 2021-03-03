Macon bars, clubs now required to have security cameras

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bars and clubs in downtown Macon must put up security cameras and have licensed security officers.
Macon-Bibb commissioners approved the resolution to require all downtown bars and clubs to have high-resolution security cameras inside and outside their buildings.
Each camera must have a 1080P resolution and produce a clear picture.
Bibb County attorneys say businesses will also need to have proper lighting to ensure people can be clearly seen on video.
The Sheriff’s Office will enforce this rule on July 1, 2021.