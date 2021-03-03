Man charged with murder following infant’s death

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is being charged with murder and child cruelty following the dead of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child last month.
A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release sent Wednesday said 19-year-old Jamarius Khalil Dixon was arrested at a family member’s home in Sandersville and transported to the Bibb County Jail, where he’s being held without bond.
Deputies and investigators were called to Coliseum Northside Hospital’s emergency room on Wednesday, February 24, about an unresponsive infant.
Deputies were told the child’s mother and her boyfriend, Dixon, took the child to the hospital after he became unresponsive. The child, Jayce Gibson, was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, but the cause of death could not be determined at the time.
An autopsy March 1 at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Office revealed the child died after suffering from head trauma.
The release said information was provided during the investigation that led to the arrest of Dixon, the child’s mother’s boyfriend.
The investigation is ongoing. Call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.
