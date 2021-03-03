Man charged with murder following infant’s death

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
17
Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is being charged with murder and child cruelty following the dead of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child last month.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release sent Wednesday said 19-year-old Jamarius Khalil Dixon was arrested at a family member’s home in Sandersville and transported to the Bibb County Jail, where he’s being held without bond.

Deputies and investigators were called to Coliseum Northside Hospital’s emergency room on Wednesday, February 24, about an unresponsive infant.

Deputies were told the child’s mother and her boyfriend, Dixon, took the child to the hospital after he became unresponsive. The child, Jayce Gibson, was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, but the cause of death could not be determined at the time.

An autopsy March 1 at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Office revealed the child died after suffering from head trauma.

The release said information was provided during the investigation that led to the arrest of Dixon, the child’s mother’s boyfriend.

The investigation is ongoing. Call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleGov. Kemp: Sandersville mass vaccination site among new locations set to open
Next articleSuspect faces multiple charges after leading Bibb deputies on chase
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!