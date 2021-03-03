Macon teen shot, killed at apartment complex Wednesday night

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager is dead after a shooting Wednesday night.
It happened at just after 7 o’clock at Majestic Garden Apartments, located at 2590 Rocky Creek Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Witnesses told deputies 16-year-old Amerie Searcy of Macon was walking in the parking lot when an unknown person began shooting.
Searcy was struck once and was pronounced dead on scene by the Macon-Bibb County Coroner’s Office personnel.
There’s no information on the suspect.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.