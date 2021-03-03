Sunny and warm weather returns Thursday

|
After a rainy few days in Middle Georgia, we will finally see a bit of a dry spell settle into the area.
Tomorrow will bring another beautiful day under full sunshine, with highs warming to the low 70’s.
On Friday, expect another great weather day with highs around normal for this time of year (mid 60’s).
A dry cold front will be pushing in from the north, bringing some cooler temperatures, but our limited moisture means we won’t be seeing much (if any) rainfall.
If we were to see any showers in the area, they would be isolated and mainly overnight and into early Saturday.
This cold front will bring some chilly evening for the weekend, which is important if you have already done some planting for your garden.
Speaking of the weekend, we should see mostly sunny skies and highs a bit below normal into the start of next week.
A warming trend will continue into much of next week with highs returning to the mid and even upper 70’s by the middle of next week.